India to soon become world's most populous country

Vinay Gupta, AFP

Posted at Apr 26 2023 12:18 PM

India population to eclipse China's soon

Vehicles are seen stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurgaon, on Tuesday. India will overtake China as the world's most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said on April 24. 

