MULTIMEDIA
Lenin gets a cleaning in Russia
Olga Maltseva, AFP
Posted at Apr 19 2023 07:00 PM
A worker cleans a statue of the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, at Moscow Square in front of the House of Soviets in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday. Lenin led the revolution in 1917 which eventually established the Soviet Union, the first communist state and the precursor of today's Russia.
