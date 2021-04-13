MULTIMEDIA

South Korean environmental activists oppose Fukushima water release

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

South Korean environmental activists wearing protective clothing and a mask (R) of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hold pictures of fishes with radioactivity warning signs during a protest against Japan's decision to release Fukushima wastewater, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday. The Japanese government approved a plan to release over a million tons of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, saying it is safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted.