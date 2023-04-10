MULTIMEDIA
Hitting the beach in Bali
Made Nagi, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 10 2023 09:49 AM
People gather around the carcass of a sperm whale at Yeh Leh beach in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia on Sunday. The 17-meter long whale is the third one to be found beached in Bali in little over a week.
