Zelensky goes to Bucha, Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine's President Zelensky in Bucha Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP Posted at Apr 05 2022 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday. Zelensky said on April 3, 2022 the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army. Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim Ukraine mayor, 4 others found dead with hands tied US, Britain to seek Russia's suspension from UN Rights Council Read More: Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Ukraine War Russia Volodymyr Zelensky Bucha civilian killings /business/04/05/22/no-food-oil-shortage-despite-russia-ukraine-crisis-dof/entertainment/04/05/22/go-go-go-rufa-mae-joins-manny-after-uniteam-rally/news/04/05/22/public-urged-put-off-holy-week-traditions-due-to-covid/life/04/05/22/food-shorts-dr-wine-rooftop-pino-in-trinoma-and-more/news/04/05/22/state-of-calamity-idedeklara-sa-san-jose-occ-mindoro