Zelensky goes to Bucha, Ukraine

Ukraine's President Zelensky in Bucha

Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday. Zelensky said on April 3, 2022 the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.