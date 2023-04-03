MULTIMEDIA

Mammoth Lakes, California records historic snowfall

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Houses are covered with snow after a recent storm brought 30 inches of snow in less than 24 hours earlier in the week, in Mammoth Lakes, California, USA, on Sunday. California's Mammoth Mountain has shattered its all-time snowfall record earlier this week, with more than 700 inches of snow so far this season, as reported by UC Berkeley Snow Lab. The state's snowpack has also reached an all-time high due to 17 atmospheric rivers that have been hitting the state since December, after years of drought.