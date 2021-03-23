Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Torrential rains bring massive flooding to parts of Australia Saeed Khan, AFP Posted at Mar 23 2021 09:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in northwestern Sydney on Tuesday, after torrential downpours lashed Australia's southeast for days. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported so far but emergency services have responded to more than 10,000 calls for help during the floods so far and carried out about 850 flood rescues. Australia floods hit new areas as disaster worsens Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years Read More: flood Australia Australia flood environment disaster Sydney multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/23/21/2-sundalo-arestado-sa-kasong-gun-smuggling/news/03/23/21/up-scientist-back-from-descent-to-3rd-deepest-spot-on-earth/life/03/23/21/grade-5-student-pinuri-sa-pagpuna-sa-gender-bias-sa-learning-module/entertainment/03/23/21/michael-de-mesa-nakatanggap-ng-death-threat-dahil-sa-ang-probinsyano/sports/03/23/21/pba-top-pick-munzon-says-ready-to-work-for-terrafirma