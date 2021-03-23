MULTIMEDIA

Torrential rains bring massive flooding to parts of Australia

Saeed Khan, AFP

People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in northwestern Sydney on Tuesday, after torrential downpours lashed Australia's southeast for days. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported so far but emergency services have responded to more than 10,000 calls for help during the floods so far and carried out about 850 flood rescues.