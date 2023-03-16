Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

NASA, Axiom Space unveil next-generation spacesuit

Mark Felix, AFP

Posted at Mar 16 2023 11:14 AM

NASA, Axiom Space unveil lunar spacesuit

Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears a next-generation spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next walk on the Moon. NASA and the private aerospace company Axiom Space unveiled the spacesuit's prototype at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday. 

Read More:  NASA   Axiom Space   Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit   Space Center Houston   lunar mission  