NASA, Axiom Space unveil lunar spacesuit

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA NASA, Axiom Space unveil next-generation spacesuit Mark Felix, AFP Posted at Mar 16 2023 11:14 AM Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears a next-generation spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next walk on the Moon. NASA and the private aerospace company Axiom Space unveiled the spacesuit's prototype at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday. NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars NASA Moon mission 'exceeding' expectations