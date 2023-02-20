Home  >  Overseas

Clean-up continues after toxic train derailment

Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 20 2023 11:32 AM | Updated as of Feb 20 2023 11:45 AM

Chemical clean-up continues after train derailment

An aerial photo made with a drone shows destroyed rail cars as cleanup continues in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that has created concern by residents over the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, USA, on Sunday. The train derailed on 03 February, prompting evacuation orders for many of the residents of the town of about 5,000 people as official attempted to burn off vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, and other hazardous chemicals. Some residents are reporting headaches, rashes, dizziness, nausea, fish kills and effects on pets. 
 

