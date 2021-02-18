Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Historic winter storm hits Texas Ron Jenkins, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Feb 18 2021 01:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Chris Dye pulls a sled after a snow storm in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. Read More: Forth Worth Texas Winter storm Uri multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/18/21/bea-reveals-she-and-john-lloyd-did-not-like-each-other-in-the-beginning/life/02/18/21/local-retailers-announce-third-wave-of-playstation-5-pre-orders/sports/02/18/21/burmese-mma-champion-aung-la-n-sang-calls-for-reversal-of-unlawful-myanmar-coup/sports/02/18/21/tennis-osaka-ends-williamss-record-bid-to-make-australian-open-final/sports/02/18/21/nba-grizzlies-take-over-thunder-in-4th-quarter