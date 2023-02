MULTIMEDIA

Taliban bans Valentine's Day celebrations

Wakil, Kohsar, AFP

Afghan vendors selling roses wait for customers along the flower street on the occasion of Valentine's Day in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul on Tuesday. Florists with wilting bouquets of red roses and street vendors clutching unsold balloons were heart-broken in Kabul on February 14, after the Taliban morality police banned Valentine's Day celebrations.