Myanmar protests draw hundreds of thousands

Buddhist monks march with protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Monday. Hundreds of thousands participated in anti-coup protest with workers going on nationwide strike for the third consecutive day of civil disobedience, as they call for the release of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Saffron-robed monks join 3rd day of street protests against Myanmar coup Pope voices 'solidarity with people of Myanmar'