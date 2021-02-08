Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Myanmar protests draw hundreds of thousands

AFP

Posted at Feb 08 2021 03:31 PM

Myanmar protests draw hundreds of thousands

Buddhist monks march with protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Monday. Hundreds of thousands participated in anti-coup protest with workers going on nationwide strike for the third consecutive day of civil disobedience, as they call for the release of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read More:  Myanmar   Yangon   Aung San Suu Kyi   Monks   military take-over   coup   multimedia  