A call for peace in Russia and Ukraine

Chery Dieu-Nalio, AFP Posted at Feb 06 2022 11:33 AM

A girl holds a 'peace' sign during a protest against US military involvement in the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a rally at Times Square in New York, on Saturday. The US government recently deployed soldiers who arrived in Poland on Saturday, as part of NATO moves to send in extra troops over fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, according to the Polish army spokesman.