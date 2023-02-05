MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis in South Sudan

Simon Maina, AFP

Pope Francis (3rd left) speaks to youth after a meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons and seminarians at the Cathedral of Saint Therese in Juba, South Sudan, on Saturday. Pope Francis will meet South Sudan's religious leaders, who work with the poor and marginalised and are deeply respected in the devout country where 60 percent of its 12 million people are Christian.