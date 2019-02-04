MULTIMEDIA

Duterte and Kim Jong Un impersonators in HK

Isaac Lawrence, AFP

An impersonator of President Duterte (center), who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme, and an impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right), who goes by the name Howard X, wave as they attend a church service in the Central district of Hong Kong on Sunday.