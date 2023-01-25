MULTIMEDIA

South Korea issues cold wave warning

Yonhap, EPA-EFE

Cars move slowly on a road amid heavy snowfall in Gwangju, South Korea,Tuesday, the last day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday. South Korea issued a cold wave warning as temperatures drop to minus 19.3 C, with effective temperature of minus 25.7 C, as of 6:29 a.m. in Seoul according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).