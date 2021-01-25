Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Drone taxi for two Maxim Shemetov, Reuters Posted at Jan 25 2021 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A prototype of Hover flyable drone taxi is pictured in action on Monday during presentation in Moscow, Russia. Several companies around the globe are developing drones that can carry humans for transport but are mostly still in the testing stage. Read More: drone Russia passenger aircraft taxi /overseas/01/26/21/moderna-says-its-vaccine-will-work-against-new-covid-19-variants/business/01/26/21/death-of-diesel-looms-as-carmakers-accelerate-to-electric-future/overseas/01/25/21/eu-urges-astrazeneca-to-speed-up-vaccine-deliveries-amid-supply-shock/overseas/01/25/21/discrimination-worsens-in-spain-housing-market-most-hostile/news/01/25/21/doh-confirms-local-not-community-transmission-of-uk-covid-19-variant-in-bontoc