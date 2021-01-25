Home  >  Overseas

Drone taxi for two

Maxim Shemetov, Reuters

A prototype of Hover flyable drone taxi is pictured in action on Monday during presentation in Moscow, Russia. Several companies around the globe are developing drones that can carry humans for transport but are mostly still in the testing stage.

