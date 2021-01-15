Home  >  Overseas

Powerful quake rocks Indonesia

Rescuers search for survivors at Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on Friday, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The powerful quake which struck shortly before 1:30 am left hundreds injured and at least 35 dead with the numbers expected to rise as rescue workers fan out. 

