Storm surge causes flooding in New Hampshire
Lauren Owens Lambert, AFP
Posted at Jan 11 2024 05:58 PM
This aerial view shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Hampton, New Hampshire, on January 10, 2024. Hampton police declared an emergency 'as a result of extremely high seas and flooding' after a storm, which brought high winds and heavy rain, swept through the northeast early on January 10.
