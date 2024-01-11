Home  >  Overseas

Storm surge causes flooding in New Hampshire

Lauren Owens Lambert, AFP

Posted at Jan 11 2024 05:58 PM

This aerial view shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Hampton, New Hampshire, on January 10, 2024. Hampton police declared an emergency 'as a result of extremely high seas and flooding' after a storm, which brought high winds and heavy rain, swept through the northeast early on January 10.

