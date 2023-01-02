Brazil's Lula with love

MULTIMEDIA

Brazil President Lula takes oath for 3rd time

Evaristo Sa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at supporters making a heart sign with his hands at Planalto Palace after the inauguration ceremony at the National Congress, in Brasilia, on Sunday. Lula da Silva, a 77-year-old leftist who already served as president from 2003 to 2010, is the first Brazilian president to have been elected to a third term in office after defeating incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in October last year.