Brazil's Lula with love

MULTIMEDIA
Brazil President Lula takes oath for 3rd time
Evaristo Sa, AFP
Posted at Jan 02 2023 07:15 PM
Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at supporters making a heart sign with his hands at Planalto Palace after the inauguration ceremony at the National Congress, in Brasilia, on Sunday. Lula da Silva, a 77-year-old leftist who already served as president from 2003 to 2010, is the first Brazilian president to have been elected to a third term in office after defeating incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in October last year.
- /entertainment/01/03/23/ina-raymundo-thanks-taxi-driver-for-returning-sons-phone
- /entertainment/01/03/23/drag-den-ph-lady-gagita-wins-musical-challenge
- /entertainment/01/03/23/dream-maker-drei-asi-jeromy-pan-pan-get-bonus-points-for-2nd-mission
- /video/news/01/02/23/pagbabalik-ng-libreng-sakay-sa-edsa-bus-carousel-pag-aaralan
- /video/news/01/02/23/kwitis-numero-unong-sanhi-ng-firecracker-related-injuries