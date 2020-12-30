Kuwaiti woman sentenced to death for torturing, killing Pinay maid

Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende died at the hands of her employer on December 28, 2019. FILE photo

A Kuwaiti criminal court handed Wednesday a death verdict by hanging to a Kuwaiti woman who tortured to death a Filipino domestic worker, Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, due to jealousy.

Her husband, on the other hand, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for covering up and not reporting the crime.

Philippine embassy lead Counsel, Atty. Sheikha Fawzia Al-Sabah, said that the court’s ruling today was fair and in compliance with the law and Sharia.

Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Mohd Noordin Pendosina Lomondot thanked Fawzia and the Kuwait government for the ruling.

Villavende died on December 28, 2019 in the hands of her employer.

Her embalment certificate said she died due to “acute failure of heart and respiration as result by (sic) shock and multiple injuries in the vascular nervous system.”



