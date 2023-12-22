Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Catholics in Los Angeles marked the start of the traditional "Simbang Gabi" with a Christmas lantern parade at the Cathedral of the Our Lady of the Angels.

The parade of hundreds of Christmas parols has been a yearly tradition for Filipino-American Catholics in Southern California during the Yuletide season.

"This parol symbolizes something special to me," said Marissa Garalde, who joined the parade this year. "Ours is a star, because this is the light that Jesus gave us."

Organizing committee member Noel Motus said 150 parishes across the Los Angeles archdiocese joined the parade.

"This is the kick-off (to the midnight Masses) and it's a big event," he said. "There are about 150 parols."

The designs of the parols were colorful, traditional, and modern. Some were also fashioned from the colors and symbols of the Philippine flag.

True to Filipinos' festive nature, the outfits and gowns of the participants were also on parade.

Although the festivities were and lively and colorful, a lot of Filipinos parishioners were also in prayer, not only for their families, but for all Filipinos, all over the world.

"What I pray for now is for the world to have peace, not only in the Philippines, with the dispute happening in the West Philippine Sea," said Bernie Targa-Ganon.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez celebrated the Mass after and held a blessing for the Christmas lanterns that were proudly made by Filipinos.