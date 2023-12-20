Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thousands of fans recently flocked to Los Angeles for the annual comic convention in the city.

This year's iteration drew about 123,000 people to the LA convention center to celebrate all things pop culture.

"I think what really separates LA Comic Con from like most other conventions I’ve attended is the variety of fandoms," said cosplayer Dame Scarlett Anzable.

She added: "You got anime, you got Star Wars, you got fantasy. You got so many different fandoms just present at LA ComicCon. Not one fandom is dominating the other, it's just like everything all here."

Becky, who hails from Long Beach, California, took notice of the great collaboration among those who joined the event.

"It’s our time," she said. "We’re way past where I thought we could be right now but more people are getting creative and interested in helping each other. I think that’s great."

Filipino comic companies Kwento, Lumpia, Diwata, and Dasig joined forces for the Halo Halo panel, where they shared their journeys as comic creators fighting for Filipino representation.

"It’s been great. I’ve been curious more about my own culture lately and seeing these creatives," said FilAm fan Kevin. "I feel that the tides are turning."

With the Hollywood strikes now over, the entertainment industry came out in force. FilAm martial artist Diana Lee Inosanto joined the main stage as part of the Star Wars Ahsoka panel.

"All I can say is I love you fans," she said. "You fans are amazing and we appreciate all the love and support."

LA Comic Con celebrated more of the entertainment industry and gave fans a little more excitement compared to the lack of Star power at the San Diego ComicCon International back in August.

Ermer Twano whose TD Outpost specializes in Star Wars props, designs, and works with the actors, said he is expecting to see more productions.

"Congratulations to all the crews and staff and all of them that do the shows for us," he said. "We’re very excited to see them back on board."

With productions now ramping up, next year’s circuit of comic conventions can expect more characters than before, and hopefully, representing their Filipino pride.