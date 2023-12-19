Watch more News on iWantTFC

Each day thousands of tourists flock to the Caribbean islands of the Bahamas and one of the most sought after destination to many Filipinos is the Manila Grill restaurant.

Many who happened to have stumbled on this little find have shared it on social media.

Its owner, Benjamin Capuli shared that a good number of their daily customers are cruise ship workers.

According to Bahamas Port schedule, an average of three cruise ships dock in Nassau each day.

“They are always excited to see us," said Capuli. "They come to us to eat because even if the food in the cruise ship is free, they are tired of their food and [are] longing for filipino food. This restaurant serves as home away from home for them."

Capuli and his wife Librada Quiling Capuli took ownership of the eatery in 2016. They said that their goal is to provide a familiar place for their "Kababayans."

“At the moment I have three chefs. One is from Pulilio Island, the other one is from Pampanga, and the next one is from Laguna," Capuli added. "Those are strategic places from the Philippines. I know they can serve the food we need for here."

Capuli is originally from San Jose in Batangas province. He works as a full-time radiologic technologist.

His wife, Librada, is from Laguna and is a doctor at the Bahamas Department of Public Health. The two met in the Bahamas in 1995.

“It’s hard," said Capuli. "But at the end of the day, it’s so fulfilling to have them here and [enjoy] our food. This fulfillment is really rewarding for us."

Their effort is very much appreciated by customers like Roanne Rondina and her kids who were visiting from Toronto in Canada.

“It’s like, 'wow a Filipino place in the Bahamas,'" she said. "You never would have thought that there would a Filipino restaurant here and it’s like real Filipino food too so we’re really excited.”