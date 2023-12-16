Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco recently unveiled its massive parol or Christmas lantern from Pampanga province.

The lantern from the Central Philippine province, known to many as the Christmas capital of the country, came just in time for the holiday season, at least by American standards.

“If the giant parol actually arrived in San Francisco earlier we could have done this lighting ceremony in September, the first of the "ber" months and the unofficial start of the Philippine Christmas season," said Consul General Neil Ferrer. "Indeed, Filipinos are known the world over for celebrating the longest Christmas.”

The Philippine Consulate in San Francisco worked with Pampanga officials to safely transport the massive parol for 7,000 miles to the U.S.

“This is a product of the creativity and craftsmanship of the local artisans in San Fernando," said Ferrer. "While it is already massive in size, this Christmas lantern is only half the size of the parols from Pampanga’s annual giant lantern festival."

Ferrer expressed hope that Filipino Christmas custom and traditions can also be felt and experienced by all who visit the consulate.

"Its bright lights inspire us to not only become citizen ambassadors of Filipino culture in the U.S.," he added, "but also to become messengers of goodwill and love to everyone at a time when peace remains elusive in our world today.”

The giant parol will be a guiding light for many Filipino seniors who will head to the consulate next week to celebrate the Consulate’s annual Christmas party.