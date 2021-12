Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken Nov. 27, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

PHNOM PENH - The Cambodian government said Tuesday it has detected the country's first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in a Cambodian woman who recently visited Ghana.

The 23-year-old woman who tested positive had traveled from the African country through Dubai and Thailand before arriving in Cambodia on Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Cambodia has reported a total of 120,382 cases of COVID-19 with 2,992 deaths.