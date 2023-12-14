Watch more News on iWantTFC

For a sweet 16th year, the streets of Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown was closed to bring in the Christmas Spirit in Filipino style with the annual Parol or lantern parade.

"It's time for us to shine," said Cecil Ramos, a member of the Historic Filipinotown Neighborhood Council. "We are in America we also can close the street."

Dozens of cars decked out in parols and bright lights, and blared out holiday music as they made their way through the town.

Participants and revelers also shared that they felt the holiday cheer.

Those who joined the festivities admired Filipino landmarks along the way, including Historic Filipinotown’s archway.

"This is the first time I’m doing it," said Kimmy Maniquis, executive director of the Search to Involve Pilipino Americans.

She added: "It’s really fun. We get to visit our old spots also go by the new SIPA for the first time which is really exciting so it's a big celebration for all of us."

And no matter what kind of vehicle or what kind of decor they sported, Filipinos in this community were united in ushering in the Christmas season.