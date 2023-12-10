SINGAPORE - Kinilala sa ikatlong Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer (MDWE) Appreciation Day 2023 ang ilang Pinoy migrant workers na ginanap noong November 26, 2023 sa FAST Hub, 3 Chin Cheng Avenue, Singapore. Kabilang sa official media partners ng event ang ABS-CBN Global at The Filipino Channel o TFC.

Ang MDWE Appreciation Day ay proyekto ng Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training o FAST Singapore. Isa itong non-profit organization sa ilalim ng Ministry of Manpower o MOM na nagsusulong ng social support, work-life balance at skills training para sa Migrant Domestic Workers o MDWs.

Ilan sa mga binigyang parangal sa 3rd Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer Appreciation Day 2023 sa Singapore

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Manpower for graciously hosting our event in their premises, and support FAST’s advocacy for the well-being and training the foreign domestic workers,” pahayag ni FAST Vice President Mr. Subhash Pritmani sa kanyang welcome remarks.

Kinilala naman ni FAST President Mr. Lim Fang Sung ang pagiging bayani ng mga MDW:

“Today we gather here to acknowledge the tireless effort of our migrant domestic workers, who have played an integral part in shaping our society. They are unsung heroes who work behind closed door and showing the smooth functioning of household and caring for our loved ones with unwavering dedication.

This event is a reminder that when we come together, we can create positive changes in the life of our MDW.”

Ibinahagi ni Emcee Alfi ang ilang layunin ng Exemplary MDW and Employer Award na bahagi ng event na nagbibigay parangal sa ulirang pares ng employee at employer:

“FAST Exemplary Migrant Domestic Workers and Employee Award 2023 is an award that recognizes the special bond between employers and their MDWs by having mutual care and respect.

This year the aim or the criteria itself of the award is to first, recognize MDWs and employees who embody the values of the four criteria which is C, A, R and E. C for compassion, A for Attitude, R for responsibility and E for empathy.

Second, recognizing MDWs and employees who show exemplary individual achievement, contributions and performances in their core area of jobs and responsibilities...third...to acknowledge the degree of mutual contributions by both employer and employee.”

(top) FAST President Mr. Lim Fang Sung | (left bottom) FAST Vice President Mr. Subhash Pritmani | (right bottom) Emcee Alfi

Ipinakita rin sa event ang video presentation para sa: “Recognition of 10 pairs for Best Employer-Employee Practices na kinabibilangan ng Indonesian, Myanmar, Sri Lankan at Pinoy migrant workers.

Ang ilang Pinoy migrant na kasama sa mga ulirang pares ay sina: Ma. Wilma Agutaya Padura at among si Anna Camille Filamor; Garciso Gerilita Gumapac at among si Lee ming Chit at Nacis Negresenia Naorbe at among si Jasmin Lau.

Pinapurihan din ng kanyang employee sa isang video presentation ang Pinoy migrant domestic worker na si Castillon Jorema Lozada dahil sa kagandahang-asal:

“And the most important thing about her is when we give her corrections on ow she can improve on a chore, she’s always given me a very good attitude. She always tries her best in everything that she does,” sabi ni Janice Tan Jia Ying.

Ilan sa mga pares ng employee-employer na lumahok sa event kabilang ang ilang Pinoy MDW

Nagpakitang gilas din ang mga MDW sa FAST Got Talent na isang paligsahan sa mga talento ng pagsayaw at pag-awit.

Pinasalamatan ni Mr. Lim Fang Sung ang mga migranteng manggagawa sa kanilang mahalagang kontribusyon sa lipunan.

“I want to say a big thank you to all our migrant domestic workers, your resilience, strength and unwavering spirit are an inspiration to us. You have faced challenges yet you continue to persevere with resilience and dignity. Your hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed.

And we are here today to celebrate your invaluable contributions to our society. Together we can create a society that values the contributions of all the MDWs.

We aim to build a future that every migrant domestic worker is treated with dignity and respect. Together we can make a difference. Let us continue in our mission to empower and uplift our MDWs.”