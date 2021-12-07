High School North’s auditorium in Toms River, New Jersey will be named after their alumnus and Nobel Prize winner, Maria Ressa.

This, after Toms River Board of Education voted unanimously to name the auditorium after the Filipino-American journalist who graduated from the North School in 1982.

Ressa was recently named Nobel Peach Prize winner for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines.

The Nobel Prize announcement highlighted Ressa’s use of freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence, among others.

Ressa moved to Toms River from the Philippines in 1973.

She attended Silver Bay Elementary School and High School North.