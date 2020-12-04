15-year-old scientist named as TIME Magazine’s first ‘Kid of the Year’

Introducing the first-ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao https://t.co/Hvgu3GLoNs pic.twitter.com/4zORbRiGMU — TIME (@TIME) December 3, 2020

MANILA — Fifteen-year-old scientist Gitanjali Rao was named Thursday as TIME Magazine’s first Kid of the Year.

According to the magazine, Rao was chosen due to her inventions that tackled various issues ranging from “contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.”

The young scientist made the app, Kindly, which helps detect cyberbullying.

She was chosen from more than 5,000 US-based nominees, in partnership with Nickelodeon.

Among the final five nominees are Tyler Gordon, 14, from San Jose, California; Jordan Reeves, 14, from Columbia, Mo.; Bellen Woodard, 10, from Leesburg, Va.; and Ian McKenna, 16, from Austin.

“The five finalists have grown food for those in crisis, designed better toys for kids with disabilities, and started new conversations about racial justice,” the magazine said in an article.

