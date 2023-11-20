Watch more News on iWantTFC

No less than famous balladeer-composer Jose Mari Chan ushered in the start of the Yuletide season in Vancouver with a concert called “Christmas in our Hearts.”

Singer Sweet Plantado of “The Company," who also performed with Chan, christened him “Chan-ta Claus” for owning Christmas in the Philippines like no other artist.

"I feel humbled but I always give credit to our Lord because the gift of music came from Him and I never, I never once forget that," said Chan.

In Vancouver, Chan hinted that several groups are interested in producing a possible musical that will feature many of his hits.

His discography includes “Can We Just Stop and Talk Awhile" and “Please Be Careful With My Heart," hit songs that have become OPM classics.

During his concert, Chan made the audience nostalgic with a serenade of his popular songs. And of course, he performed one of his mega-hits, “Christmas in our Hearts.”

Members of "The Company” said they feel privileged to have been asked to perform with Chan.

"We were rehearsing with Joe, we got emotional singing with him and hearing him sing the songs that we grew up with," said Moi Ortiz.

Chan and "The Company" will bring the "Christmas in Our Hearts" concert back to Manila starting Dec. 9.