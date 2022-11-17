US says missile explosion in Poland likely caused by Ukraine

This handout photo taken and released on November 16, 2022 by the Polish police shows forensic experts investigating the site where a missile hit the southeastern Polish village of Przewodow, some six kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border. Two men were killed when the missile of unknown origin on November 15, 2022 hit the Polish village of Przewodow near the border with Ukraine, which has come under heavy Russian bombardment. HANDOUT / POLISH POLICE / AFP

WASHINGTON, United States - The United States on Wednesday backed Warsaw's assessment that the missile that landed inside Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces, but Washington blamed Moscow for causing the incident.

"We have seen nothing that contradicts President (Andrzej) Duda's preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile," the White House said in a statement.

"It is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine," it added.

Happening Now: President Biden discusses a meeting with world leaders on the loss of life in Eastern Poland and the United States’ commitment to support Poland’s investigation. https://t.co/T90crukAKN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 16, 2022

Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident there were fears it could mark a new escalation in the conflict, but by Wednesday Poland announced the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's own air defenses. That theory was then endorsed by Washington.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukraine's allies to share "all the data" held on the missile that landed in Poland, which Kyiv insists was fired by Russia.

"We want to establish all the details, each fact. That's why we need... access to all the data that our partners have and the site of the explosion," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Zelensky had earlier said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and that it was imperative that Kyiv become part of an investigation.

© Agence France-Presse