UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Oct. 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue. Ibrahim Hams, AFP

BANGKOK — Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute's silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 am local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported "a significant number of deaths and injuries" in strikes on a facility in Gaza.

The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks and around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

More than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israel, according to the health ministry in the territory.