Demonstrators hold a banner and crosses during a protest to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 COVID-19 deaths and against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Brasilia October 8, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters/file

COVID-19 has killed more than 5 million people since the World Health Organization reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, a tally by the news agency Agence France-Presse showed on Monday.

The toll, at 2130 GMT (5:30 a.m., Manila) and based on official records, takes into account deaths recorded by national health authorities, and represents only a fraction of the actual coronavirus-related deaths — which could be 2 to 3 times higher than the official figure.

(More details to follow.)