Egyptian soldiers and tanks are stationed near Rafah border gate between Egypt and Gaza, during a visit by Egypt's prime minister in Rafah, Egypt, Oct. 31, 2023. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE/File

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories — Hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people were previously allowed through the Rafah crossing.

Filipinos "are not yet included in the initial list of those allowed to exit Rafah Crossing into Egypt", except for 2 doctors working with Doctors without Borders, said Vice Consul Teri Bautista of the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

"The Embassy is in touch with the Israeli Foreign Ministry to obtain more information on this development as well as to push for the soonest exit of Filipinos from Gaza," Bautista said.

A total of 136 Filipinos were trapped in Gaza, including 51 minors. The Filipinos are accompanied by 41 Palestinian spouses.

At least 57 Filipinos are already at the Rafah border, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

“Handa sila tumawid anytime. Kung sinabi ng Rafah Crossing tawid na kayo, ngayon mismo tatawid na sila right now. So we hope hindi na sila umalis doon,” De Vega said.

“We’re asking the Israelis to give priority [to Filipinos]… There are 57 of them at the crossing entrance. Stay there, stay put and be ready to cross anytime. It can happen within the next 24 hours,” he added in an ANC interview.

While it is not yet clear how long the crossing will remain open, the evacuation is limited and will be done in batches, De Vega said.

Members of international organizations will be among the first to exit, he said.

The DFA acknowledged that not all 136 Filipinos in Gaza wanted to go back to the Philippines, especially since there was no guarantee that their Palestinian spouses would be allowed to exit the Hamas-run territory.

But the Philippines expressed readiness to take them in, should they find a way to leave Gaza. Under DFA rules, they are entitled to one-year visas as spouses of Filipino nationals.

SITUATION IN RAFAH

In Rafah, queues formed early Wednesday at the terminal and some 545 foreigners and dual nationals along with about 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave.

After being allowed into the terminal area, huge queues formed around crossing booths for checks on passports and other documents.

Ambulances waited on the Egyptian side to take away the wounded and sick.

The zone around the terminal has been hit during Israeli air raids on Gaza after the Hamas attacks which Israeli authorities say left 1,400 dead, mostly civilians. Another 240 people were taken hostage.

Some of those being taken out for treatment in Egyptian hospitals are among more than 15,000 wounded in retaliatory Israeli strikes, which the Hamas-run health ministry says have killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News