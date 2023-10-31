The city hall of San Francisco was lit up in the colors of the Philippine flag as part of the celebration of Filipino-American History Month.

The rotunda featured many performances from Fil-Am singers to dancers.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she is grateful for the contributions of the Fil-Am community to the city.

“Today is an opportunity to celebrate the Filipino community that descended on San Francisco in the early 1900s," she said. "What is so extraordinary about that time in comparison to now is that we are finally at a good place where we are investing in the community like never before.”

Breed also honored four Fil-Am awardees for their work as entrepreneurs, city workers, and community leaders.

Francis and Dian Ang of Abaca Restaurant, Joecelyn Quintos-Rodis of the Controller’s Office, and community organizer Oscar Penaranda were the recipients.

“These extraordinary institutions, while they support the Filipino community, they embrace all of the communities of San Francisco with their amazing programs for families, for seniors, and for kids," Breed added.

Philippine Consul General Neil Ferrer acknowledged the San Francisco-Manila Sister City Committee.

Earlier this year, members of the mayor’s office embarked on a trade, business, cultural, and humanitarian mission to the Philippines.

"[It] is a testament to the long standing ties between Manila and San Francisco and in turn between the Philippines and the United States," said Ferrer.

Ferrer also commended Breed as she continues to prepare for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, that will be held in San Francisco from Nov. 11 to 17.

He added that during the APEC, the consulate has arranged a meeting with various economic and business leaders to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to discuss the growth and development of the Philippine economy.