Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Canadian government has launched a pilot program that will streamline work permit processing for Canadian employers recruiting in the Philippines.

Ottawa's immigration minister Marc Miller, led the recent launch of the program known as "Canwork Philippines."

Aside from streamlining efforts, it will also allow employers to schedule group appointments for medical examinations and biometrics for potential employees.

Nelson Rodriguez, an owner of several fast food branches, has mixed reactions on the announcement.

Rodriguez said he was disappointed that the food service sector was excluded from the move.

He explained that the food service sector in Canada is facing labor shortage.

"I think they are neglecting or forgetting that we are the second largest employer in Canada," Rodriguez said. "Right now, [we have] the biggest need of workers in the country."

The pilot is open to Canadian employers hiring 50 or more workers, or for critical occupations in sectors such as health care, construction and agri-food.

Filipinos who receive a job offer from an employer in Canada are required to undergo biometrics and medical examination, as part of the processing of their work permit application.

The new program is seen to shorten the said processing period.

Meanwhile, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, is providing $200,000 to the International Organization for Migration.

The funding is to support the adoption of fair and ethical recruitment standards in the Philippines.

It will seek to help the IOM work closely with the Philippine government and conduct training sessions.

The funding will also promote the IOM's fair and ethical recruitment due diligence toolkit to organizations that are either involved or have an interest in recruiting talent in the country.