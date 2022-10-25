50 die in Myanmar junta airstrike on ethnic rebel group concert

YANGON - An airstrike by Myanmar's military on a music concert recently held by an ethnic rebel group killed at least 50 people, including artists and civilians, local media reported Monday.

The attack, swiftly condemned by the United Nations which called for those responsible to be held accountable, occurred at an area controlled by the Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar's northernmost Kachin State on Sunday night during the event.

The Myanmar military, in a statement issued late Monday, confirmed the airstrikes did take place but did not provide the exact casualty figures, only saying a rebel commander and his deputy were among those killed.

A local resident told Kachin News Group that three military fighter jets dropped bombs in the area during the concert.

Several famous local Kachin vocalists and artists were reportedly among those killed.

Sunday's event was part of the celebration for the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the KIA's political wing, the Kachin Independence Organization.

Naw Bu, the spokesman for the KIA, told local media an incident like this "targeting civilians will hurt the peace process" and reinforce distrust of the military.

The KIA has been fighting the military since the February 2021 coup that overthrew the democratically elected national government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a statement, National Unity Government, a group set up by pro-democracy forces as a shadow government, urged the "international community including the United Nations to take effective actions urgently to stop the terrorist military from perpetrating atrocities which include deliberate airstrikes targeting civilians."

The United Nations in Myanmar said in a separate statement it is "deeply concerned and saddened" by reports of the attack.

"What would appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable," it said.

==Kyodo

FROM THE ARCHIVES