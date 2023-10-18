Watch more News on iWantTFC

The first Filipino-Canadian feature length film “Kahel” marked its nationwide release throughout Canada, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Kahel," which translates to the color orange in Filipino, is a mystery-crime drama based on the reality of the pandemic, with some plot twists and non-typical representation of the Filipino immigrant.

Writer and director Filbert Wong and his team said the film differs from common themes generally found in Filipino cinema.

They also believe that it pushes for Filipino representation in the film industry.

"There are a lot of true-to-llife elements in Kahel that inspired me because those show the different paths that we take just to survive," said Wong in Filipino. "What we want to present here is the ability of each character not to be trapped in the notion that you're either the lead or the villain."

He added: "Because of the circumstances in front of you, I think everyone has the capacity to either be the lead character or the villain, which I found to be more realistic than what we typically see.

The main cast includes Philippine actress Glaiza de Castro. “Kahel” will also feature local talents, who share their excitement in being part of the film.

"I am so excited [and] very nervous because this is my first time on the big screen," said rapper "Resflo" Paulo Flores. "This will probably open the door that anyone can be an actor or actress."

Gino Gardiola, meanwhile, considers starring in the film as a dream come true.

"For so many years, I've been chasing my dream to bag a lead role in a feature film and I kinda stopped seven years ago," he said in Filipino. "I'm so glad that FTV gave me a chance to show my craft again in this project."

Supporters of the film commended its storyline, with some of them saying they did not expect the ending.

They also heap praises for Filipino-Canadian rapper Resflo in his acting debut.

"The storyline will take you through loops, roller coaster ride," said Ian, one of the moviegoers. "I’m really proud of my friend Resflo. I’ve seen him grow as an artist and now an actor."

Makers of “Kahel” see its nationwide release in Canada and in other countries as proof that there is a growing interest for diverse stories.

They also hope that it will pave the way for more Filipino-Canadian production to reach wider audiences.