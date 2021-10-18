New Zealand extends COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland

The normally bustling High Street in Auckland’s CBD is largely deserted during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. Fiona Goodall, Reuters/File Photo

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)