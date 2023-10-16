Israel military confirms 199 hostages abducted by Hamas

A person looks at pictures of hostages hanging on a wall during a protest calling on the Israeli government to help rescue the hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 14, 2023. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed and over 3,200 others injured, according to the IDF, after Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7. More than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,700 others injured in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

JERUSALEM, Undefined — The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants' cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

"The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority," Hagari said. "The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back."

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 2,750 in retaliatory strikes on Gaza, according to tolls from officials on both sides.

The Israeli military has said the bodies of some 1,500 militants were located in the wake of the attacks.

