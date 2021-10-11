An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles (35 km) and was centered south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1, but later increased it to 6.2. Quakes of that magnitude can cause severe damage.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

