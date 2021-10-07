British Airways Airbus A319 aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in London on May 17, 2021. John Sibley, Reuters/file

MANILA - The government of the United Kingdom on Thursday announced it will be moving a number of countries, including the Philippines, off its travel red list by October 11, Monday.

This means fully vaccinated nationals Filipinos can travel to the UK to visit family and friends without having to complete a pre-departure COVID-19 test, quarantine for 10 full days, and take a post-arrival COVID-19 test.

To qualify, travellers must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival in the UK.

The following are the approved vaccines:

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer BioNTech

Moderna

Janssen

The UK said it will also be recognizing the formulations of the said vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda.

Fully vaccinated travelers would have to present a proof of vaccination or a vaccine certificate.

Regardless of vaccination status, all arrivals are still required to take a Day 2 COVID-19 test and complete a passenger locator form.

Anyone arriving in the UK from the Philippines before Oct. 11 must still follow the red list rules.

The UK implemented a new travel system earlier this month.

With the further easing of travel restrictions, only Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic will remain on the red list after Oct. 11.

The Philippines on Thursday announced 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day that daily infections fell below 11,000, bringing the country's total to 2,632,881 since it logged its first confirmed infection in January last year.

Of the cumulative total, 115,328 or 4.4 percent are active, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

The agency logged 109 additional fatalities and 7,425 new recoveries, pushing the country's death toll to 38,937 and total recuperations to 2,478,616.

Government has so far fully vaccinated 22.6 million Filipinos, while 25.7 million have received their first dose as of Wednesday, according to government data.

Six hospitals are set to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 next week. Despite this, adults are urged to get inoculated against COVID-19 to protect children ineligible to get the jab.

