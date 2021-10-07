People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on September 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Thursday announced 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day that daily infections fell below 11,000, bringing the country's total to 2,632,881 since it logged its first confirmed infection in January last year.

Of the cumulative total, 115,328 or 4.4 percent are active, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

The agency logged 109 additional fatalities and 7,425 new recoveries, pushing the country's death toll to 38,937 and total recuperations to 2,478,616.

"The DOH will be reporting additional deaths tomorrow in a separate advisory, to reflect numbers not included in the previous case bulletins due to technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya," the DOH said.

The country's COVID-19 cases have declined, DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier in the day after the agency had "identified and validated all factors," including lower laboratory and testing outputs.

Prior to this week, the last time that the number of virus infections fell below 11,000 was on August 17, when the DOH announced 10,035 new cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate was 18.1 percent, based on test results of samples taken from 56,418 individuals on Tuesday.

All laboratories were operational on October 5 but four were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS). The said laboratories contribute on average 0.3 percent of samples tested and 0.4 percent of positive individuals, according to the DOH.

A total of 55 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which were recoveries, it said.

Some 56 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and the Philippines was at 71 percent and 72 percent, respectively.

Government has so far fully vaccinated 22.6 million Filipinos, while 25.7 million have received their first dose as of Wednesday, according to government data.

Six hospitals are set to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 next week. Despite this, adults are urged to get inoculated against COVID-19 to protect children ineligible to get the jab.

RELATED VIDEO: