US President Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)— US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUSand I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump said in a Tweet Friday afternoon in Manila.

He earlier announced he and the First Lady were going into quarantine after Hope Hicks, a senior advisor who recently traveled with the president, tested positive.

Trump's test result came just a few days after his first presidential debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In a separate tweet, Melania Trump said he and the President were "feeling good" and have canceled appointments.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," she said.

TRUMP AS SOURCE OF COVID-19 MISINFORMATION

A study from Cornell University in the United States said that Trump has been the world's biggest driver of misinformation during the pandemic.

The US leader once suggested injecting disinfectant into virus carriers as possible treatment.

Evaluating 38 million articles published by English-language, traditional media worldwide between January 1 and May 26 of this year, a team identified 522,472 news articles that reproduced or amplified misinformation related to the pandemic.

The most popular topic was "miracle cures" that appeared in 295,351 articles. The authors found comments by Trump drove major spikes in that theme.

In India, meanwhile, new research suggested that a small group of super-spreaders was responsible for almost two-thirds of coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous nation.

The study, published in the journal Science, found that eight percent of all people carrying the virus were responsible for 60 percent of new infections.

The US has the most number of coronavirus infections in the world, with over 7.2 million cases. Many in the US, including Trump's supporters, have refused to wear masks claiming this violates civil liberties, despite experts' advice that they are effective in preventing infection.

