Some fifty miles northwest of Los Angeles is Ventura County, home to about 19,000 Filipino-Americans.

And while a few Filipino shops are scattered in the regin, they now have a new market to get their Filipino mix.

This past summer, Seafood City opened its 34th branch in North America in Oxnard.

Mildred Smith, an official of the supermarket chain, said they have seen a rise in interest in Philippine culture and cuisine among Americans.

"It's very interesting for Seafood City," said Smith. "We've been seeing a lot of mainstream come to the store, not only in the U.S. but in Canada. We see a lot more Latinos coming over and Caucasians."

While there are a handful of Asian and Filipino businesses including another grocery store, Fil-Am community leaders welcomed the arrival of the one stop shop.

"It has everything that you want, said Grace Tuazon of the Filipino-American Council of Ventura County. "This is great."

Just like the other branches, aisles are stocked with Filipino favorites with a large meat section. Hot foods line up the food court, and Seafood City will also anchor other Filipino fast food chains soon.

Aside from the familiar sights and tastes, the supermarket chain is also trying out a few innovations.

This store will carry a heat-and-serve section, along with one of the newer Bakers Avenue stalls that crank out fresh baked breads.

But before shoppers can reach this, they are greeted by a bazaar.

"This will be a surprise to a lot of people who shop at Seafood City," said Smith. "It will be an interesting place to shop at. They’re not only buying ingredients and hot food but it’s [also] a bargain hunt. We get to show them the culture."

This new location marks the first time Seafood City has ventured outside of the urban areas.

And with Oxnard known for its large farming community, the produce aisle will source many of its goods locally.

"We really get the choicest pick of what’s local," Smith added. "It's our way of supporting the community that supports us and you can’t get better than fresh."

Seafood City is also hoping to make an impact to the community by hiring about a hundred employees, as it said it is eager to serve not just Filipinos, but also the rest of Ventura county.