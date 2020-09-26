Pinay nurse leaves mark in Ireland, her ‘second home’

Jan Hailey Reyes Coy is the first Filipina to become a registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Ireland. Her specialty is in emergency care. Courtesy of Jan Hail Reyes Coy

A Filipina nurse is making a name in Ireland's health industry.

Jan Hailey Reyes Coy is the first Filipina to become an Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in the Republic of Ireland.

She is among nearly 350 registered ANPs of the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Irish health and social services provider. Her specialty is in emergency care.

Coy previously served as a Clinical Nurse Manager 2 for 6 years at the emergency department of Naas General Hospital in County Kildare. She was also in the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coy, who hails from Quezon City, said it was her mother who encouraged her to become a nurse. She graduated at University of Santo Tomas.

"So I studied hard to fulfill her dream. But once I began practicing as a nurse, I quickly recognized the great responsibility and sense of duty associated with the profession of nursing and became very passionate about my career," she said.

Coy later moved to Ireland in 2002 and is now married to Stephen Coy. They have 2 children.

She had obtained a diploma and a master's degree at University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin.

As a Filipino nurse, Coy said she made sure to "go an extra mile" in taking care of her patients.

“We are known to be ‘caring people’ and we go an extra mile in giving our utmost service to our patients. That is what people love about us Filipinos," she said.

"We value strong family ties and therefore treat patients like our own family, which makes us unique."

Coy also felt grateful to work and live in Ireland, which she considers her second home.

“Irish people are very warm-hearted and welcoming. There is a lot of opportunity for us Filipino nurses or other health care workers in this country," she said.

"I worked with the HSE, particularly in Naas General Hospital, for 15 years and they were nothing but supportive in my education and career advancement, so I would like to say thank you."