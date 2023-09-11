Fil-Ams among still missing in Maui a month after wildfire

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It’s been a month since the deadly wildfire in Maui reduced to rubble the town of Lahaina, which many Filipinos called home.

Among them are Bibiana Tomboc and Revelina Baybayan Tomboc.

Mario Tomboc's sister and his mother are among the dozens of persons who remain missing.

As the days passed by, you stare in the open and hope that they are still alive," said Tomboc in Filipino. “ Sometimes, I even talk to them in spirit and ask them how they have been. That I am here.”

Tomboc said he was on the phone with his sister on Aug. 8, telling him about the bad weather when the call cut off.

Since then, he’s been trying to get to Lahaina as soon as he could.

"[I want] to do my part to search, to really look for them," Tomboc added.

But Tomboc admitted that each passing day carves out a piece of hope.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has announced that the official number of fatalities from the blaze is at 115.

“Our hearts have broken 115 times," said Green. "The FBI has reported that 66 of our people are potentially still unaccounted for."

Tomboc told ABS-CBN News that he was asked to provide DNA samples. He was also told that officials recovered remains that are still unidentified.

Those who wish to extend help to the Tomboc family can reach his Facebook's page at: Mario Acosta Tomboc.