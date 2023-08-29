Utah nonprofit seeks to establish more libraries in PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Book enthusiasts in Orem, Utah recently teamed up to form a non-profit which seeks to help build more libraries in the Philippines.

Donors came together for a book drive led by the "Bookworms for the Philippines."

"This project is great to be able to make a big difference in those children’s lives," said one book donor, Oliver Robles, "to help to love reading, love learning, love education.”

The initiative's founder said the book donations will be sent to 12 schools in Bohol.

Rina Amizola Ecker said these will seek to replace worn-out books and help educators establish their library programs and services.

“It’s an ongoing mission," she added. "There is a lot of work to do.”

Ecker said she is grateful for events like this and thanked the Filipino-American community for their support.

"My heart is just so full right now," Ecker continued. "Like overwhelming joy."