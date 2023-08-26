Watch more News on iWantTFC

The recent wildfires in Maui destroyed more than 2,000 structures and flattened communities.

But notable was how a number of churches in the hardest-hit town of Lahaina were spared, among them, the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church and the Lahaina Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Filipino Jonathan Baker is among the volunteers at the Kahului church, where victims from the Lahaina Seventh-Day Adventist have been staying.

"It looks so intact," he said of the church. "It shows that God is, to me saying, we're going to rebuild. There are some churches still standing in Lahaina and I'm sure they'll rebuild.”

Another Filipino resident in Lahaina is Anacleto Topinio. He said his pastor, Ben Williams, warned parishioners to evacuate just before the blaze spread.

Topinio's household of 24 members managed to escape just in time, thanks to the pastor's guidance.

Once safe from the fire, many of the Lahaina parishioners sought refuge at the Kahului church. Its members also stepped up to volunteer and support the displaced individuals.

“As a Christian, that's what we're called to do," said Baker. "But also, being born and raised in Hawaii, it's that Aloha spirit. We come together to help out."

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church's new Filipino pastor was grateful that most locals had survived.

"Even amidst these fiery trials, it is a big testament that God really cares for his church and his people," said Ramel Ramos. "They lost all their belongings and their houses but none of them got hurt. They were able to move out on time.”